Death in Fort Greene Fire Deemed Homicide, Suspect Arrested

FORT GREENE — A man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Brooklyn man in a house fire.

On Monday, January 20, just after 3 a.m., a suspicious fire broke out at 248 Adelphi Street in Fort Greene. Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a man inside the lobby of the building, 55-year-old Lamont Litman, who lived at the address.

He was found face-down on the floor with puncture wounds about the neck and body, cops said, among burn wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, as we reported that week.

Dondre Richardson, a 33-year-old man, was charged at the 88th precinct after an evaluation at Woodhull Medical Center’s Emergency Room. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson on January 28 in connection to the incident.

NY Daily News identified the victim as a wealthy homeowner, known as L. Antonio Litman, who is the founder of the non-profit Virginia’s House of Hope, which it claims has distributed school supplies, food, clothing and educational toys to over 10,000 New York families in need.

NYPD could not confirm the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Neighbors caught glimpses of the deadly Fort Greene fire on camera: