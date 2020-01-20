Death in Fort Greene Fire May Be Suspicious

In the early hours of this cold morning, just after 3 am, a fire broke out at 248 Adelphi Street in Fort Greene.

Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a man inside the lobby of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation, and the name of the deceased has not been officially released pending proper family notification.

However, NY Daily News identified him as a wealthy homeowner, who police sources say may have been stabbed to death before the fire.

This was the third deadly fire last night – all having taken lace between 2:30 and 3:30 am. An 86 year old man died in the Bronx fire, and an unidentified man died in the one in Queens. The Queens fire is also treated as suspicions, NY Post reports, as the man who died allegedly had been tied.

Neighbors caught glimpses of the deadly Fort Greene fire on camera: