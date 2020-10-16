Public Hearing About New Shelter And New Mixed Use Building

Brooklyn Community Board 14 will be hosting two public hearings on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, beginning at 6:30 PM online about a 190-bed men’s shelter in Flatbush and new residential development on Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park

6:30 PM – Department of Homeless Services will present plans for a new, six-story building to serve as a 190-bed men’s shelter at 21 Duryea Place, between Flatbush Avenue and East 21st Street. We found more detail in this document. Black Veterans For Social Justice has very rapidly expanded over the last few years to become a major provider of shelters in the City.

Project representatives: Matt Borden, Assistant Commissioner Government Affairs, Department of Social Services; Jelani Mashariki, Regional Director, Shelter Operations, Black Vets for Social Justice.

The other is the next step in the rezoning quest to re-develop the property located on Cortelyou Road between E16th and E17th streets that has been ongoing since 2017.

6:45 PM – 1600-1620 Cortelyou Road, between East 16th and East 17th Streets, ULURP No. C180496ZMK and N180497ZRK Private application by 1600/20 Realty Corporation requesting a Zoning Map Amendment from an R6A/C2-4 to R7D/C2-4 district and text amendment to map a Mandatory Inclusionary Housing area coterminous with the project site. These actions would facilitate a mixed-use development with ground floor retail and 85 dwelling units. Applicant’s Representatives: Richard Lobel, Sheldon Lobel, PC, 212-725-2722. Click here for additional information about this project.

CB14 is asking that those who wish to speak on either of the proposals pre-register with the Community Board no later than 3:00 pm on the day of the event, Wed. October 21st by emailing info@cb14brooklyn.com. Speakers will be provided with a participant link upon registration. All others are welcome to watch the hearing on CB14’s YouTube channel.