NYPD Offering $20,000 For Information On Death Of 1-Year-Old At July Shootout

BED STUY – The NYPD is offering $20,000 for information in regard to the death of a one-year-old boy at a shootout in July that also injured three people.

On Sunday, July 12 at around 11:30 p.m., someone opened fire on a group of people who were doing a barbeque outside the Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard. According to the NYPD, one-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was sitting in a stroller when he was shot in the stomach, along with three others – a 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 36-year-old man in the leg, and a 27-year-old man in the groin. All of them were taken to Maimonides Hospital. The little boy died.

In August, cops released the images of three individuals who they believe are involved in the fatal shooting. Now, they are offering $20,000 for information on the murder. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.