New Biz: Pastry Classes, Farmstands, Custom Lipstick and More

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.

Openings

Plum & Honey Cooking & Baking School

Katie Rosenhouse, the woman behind Buttermilk Bakeshop in Park Slope has recently launched Plum & Honey, a culinary studio and event space based in Gowanus.

Plum & Honey offers a variety of baking and cooking classes, all of which are BYOB, including holiday cookies, boozy holiday macaroons, “unicorn celebration,” French pastry techniques, a bread workshop, and Valentine’s Day desserts. During each class, guests will make a number of items from scratch and leave with a box of sweets.

Address: 117 9th St Suite 120, Gowanus

Hours: Find the class schedule here.

Blink Fitness @ Clinton Hill

A new Blink gym, an affordable fitness brand, is slated to open in Clinton Hill on January, 3. When it opens, Blink Fitness Clinton Hill will span more than 14,232 square feet, and stands to be the brand’s 15th location in Brooklyn. The gym is offering a limited time pre-opening discount on memberships, as well as the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win a free one-year membership. Local residents and area commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships at Blink Fitness’ membership office at 1165 Fulton St.

Address: 1134 Fulton St, Clinton Hill

Hours: TBD

Lip Lab by BITE opened a brand new location in Brooklyn this week, debuting Lip Lab’s newest store design concept and making it the ultimate destination to experience the infinite possibilities of custom lipstick. Bold flavors and gorgeous finishes deliver clean, good-for-you color in endless shades of pink, red, nude—or whatever hue inspires you. Choose your finish, flavor and even name your lipstick. Address: 160 N 4th Street, Williamsburg Hours: Mon-Fri: 11am – 7pm, Sat-Sun: 10am – 8pm

Prospect Gymnastics @ PLG

Brooklyn native Mina Marsow brought Prospect Gymnastics to the local community of Ditmas Park four years ago. This December Mina opened her 2nd location in Prospect Leffert Gardens, Prospect Gymnastics PLG.

During the soft opening Prospect Gymnastics PLG will have drop in classes at 535 Roger Avenue starting December 10th. Prospect Gymnastics PLG will offer once-a-week classes, open play, holiday camp, and birthday parties. As well as preschool partnerships for neighborhood schools.

The gymnastics facility is equipped with balance beams for coordination, bars and rings for strength building, and a 10-foot trampoline. At this time the children’s program ranges from 16 months to middle school-age students.

Address: 535 Roger Avenue, PLG

GrowNYC Winter Farm Stand @ Sunset Park Last year, Sunset Park got its own GrowNYC greenmarket. This Winter, a new farmstand will be open every Saturday from December 7th to June 6th, when GrowNYC’s seasonal farmers return to provide year-round access to fresh, local produce. The farmstand will sell vegetables, fruit, bread, grains, maple syrup, hot sauce, and honey. And Liberty Farm will be attending each week, bringing eggs, meat, and certified organic vegetables. Also, on the first Saturday of every month from now until June, GrowNYC’s Greenmarket Kids will come out to provide cooking demonstrations and activities. SNAP and Health Bucks are accepted. Address: GrowNYC’s 6th Avenue Sunset Park Farmstand: 6thAve and 44th St. Hours: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

I’D LIKE THAT MEDIUM RARE, PLEASE An art show curated by Samantha Ratiner and Charles Royle of Medium Rare Art at 25 Kent, Williamsburg. The online arts retail platform has chosen five emerging artists showcase their work. Currently representing twenty-plus artists around the world, Medium Rare Art offers pieces in a variety of mediums: photography, painting, illustration, and mixed media. These pieces range from $175 to $12,000, an inclusive price range for quality art that is not only affordable and accessible to a wide range of budgets, but most importantly provides proper compensation for the artists work, materials, and talent. 82% of the sale price per piece is profited by the artist and the remaining 12% serves as commission to Medium Rare Art — higher profit for the artist, lower profit for the industry. Address: 25 Kent Avenue, Williamsburg Hours: Through December 29, Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-7pm

BKBX @ Williamsburg A fitness brand bringing together elements of adventure sports with the latest in fitness and technology, announced last week the opening of a new training and recovery center in the high-end residential building in Williamsburg. Opening in the summer of 2020, BKBX Williamsburg will span three levels and a total of more than 32,000 square feet including an airy rooftop terrace overlooking Manhattan and the East River. This is the second location for BKBX following the success of its pilot location in Boston, which opened in early 2019. Born out of Brooklyn Boulders, a Brooklyn-based rock climbing gym, BKBX has a unique range of circuit-training classes that bring together the tenacity of adventure sports with new fitness formats and proprietary technologies. It will feature a 2,000 square-foot yoga studio with 22-foot ceilings that open up to a 35-foot-high vaulted skylight, while group fitness classes will be held across four studios totaling 8,700 square feet. Address: 87 Kent Avenue, Williamsburg Hours: TBD in 2020 Anne-Charlotte Finel @ The Chimney Parisian video artist Anne-Charlotte Finel (b. 1986) who will exhibit for the first time in the U.S. for a solo show at the Bushwick gallery The Chimney, opening January 17. The exhibition is titled Jacklighting, which refers to the nocturnal hunting practice of shining bright lights into a dark field in order to momentarily blind and stun animals. The artist reveals illuminated landscapes at dawn, dusk, and in the darkness, preferring to work at this permanent interstice between night and day, when everything is mysterious and “on hold”. Address: 200 Morgan Avenue, Bushwick Hours: on view through February 23, Saturday & Sunday, 2 – 6 pm.