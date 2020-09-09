Brooklyn Historical Society Launches ‘Muslims In Brooklyn’ Online

BROOKLYN – In order to bring to life the history and experiences of Muslims in the borough, the Brooklyn Historical Society launched its Muslims in Brooklyn website.

The website is divided into multiple sections, which includes an introduction to the oral history ‘narrators’ who represent a wide range of Muslims; an illustrated timeline of the history of Muslims in Brooklyn from the 1600s to today; and a special ‘Teacher Toolbox’ with eight age-appropriate lesson plans for grades Kindergarten through college. The Muslims in Brooklyn project was launched in 2017 and includes 55 oral histories from various Muslims across the borough. Stories include those of love, loss, family, and just about anything you can imagine.

We covered the project before it launched and attended the launch event two years ago. Since then, the team has been working on compiling everything on a website to make it easily accessible and to document the lived experiences of Muslims in Brooklyn, which make up a large part of the borough.

The website was designed by Howes Studio, Inc., and according to the Brooklyn Historical Society, listeners are encouraged to make connections “between and among stories, and in doing so aspires to expand the narrative about Muslims not only in Brooklyn, but throughout the country by celebrating our shared heritage as a multiethnic and multiracial American democracy.”

“Using oral histories along with historical context and structured activities for educators, this website provides opportunities for us to hear Muslim Brooklynites tell their stories in all their complexity and nuance,” Deborah Schwartz, the president and CEO of the Brooklyn Historical Society said, “creates essential avenues for non-Muslims to understand how those stories relate to and speak to their own experiences, and promotes listening as a tool for greater accountability and openness.”

To hear the different incredible stories yourself, check out this website.