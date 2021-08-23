Monday, Aug 23: Rain, Mosquitoes, Vaccine Mandate For DOE and more

Tropical Storm Henri dumped almost 10" of rain on Brooklyn, showing quite clearly what's to come and just how little has been done to help Brooklyn's coastal communities, from Newtown Creek to Canarsie.

Tenants of 1111 Ocean Ave held a rally to complain about water damage within apartments, and rotting wood holding up scaffolding they say has been installed for six years. They also fear portions of the facade on the six-story building are at risk of collapse.

Mosquitoes love hot, wet weather, and while the city tried to control the population with a number of larvicidings earlier this summer, it is time for the pesticide spraying trucks to be deployed along large swaths of Brooklyn, NYC Department of Health has decided. They will be out this Thursday, weather permitting.

You probably have heard by now that the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine has received full FDA approval. Now NYC Department of Education is mandating all its staff to get at least one dose by September 27. No word yet on what is to happen to those who refuse. Mayor also hinted at this morning's press conference that the rest of the city's employees may be next.

And last but not least - two incredible Brooklynites have died. Bishop Guy Sansaricq of Flatbush, and Dr. Yehoshua Weinstein of Boro Park.

“We are not prepared for the next storm” - Flooding Prompts Calls for Action As Henri Dumps 10" Of Rain on Brooklyn

Billy Richling • 3 min read

“When people ask me if we’re better prepared for the next big storm,” Treyger said, “The answer is we’re more informed, we know more about our vulnerabilities, but we are not prepared for the next storm. We need more of a comprehensive plan than just giving us sand whenever there's beach erosion.”

Bklyner Staff • 2 min read

Trucks will spray pesticide in the neighborhoods surrounding Prospect Park, Greenwood Cemetery, and Gowanus as well as Marine Park and east (Gerritsen Ave to Louisiana Ave) on the evening of Thursday, August 26.

Liena Zagare • 2 min read

Beginning September 27th, City will require proof of vaccination for all New York City Department of Education workers. The rest of the city employees are likely to be next.

Tenants rally outside 1111 Ocean Avenue in Flatbush on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Image: Flatbush Tenant Coalition)

Tenants rallied outside their Flatbush apartment building this morning to demand the landlords address what they say are long-standing problems that put their safety at risk.

THE CITY • 8 min read

Two years since the last “normal” first day of school, the argument over what keeps kids safe remains heated, reports Eileen Grench for THE CITY.

Governor Cuomo said his farewell today. Tomorrow, Governor Kathy Hochul of Buffalo takes over.

