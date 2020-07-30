Luxury Affordable Housing in the Heart of Downtown Brooklyn

The Ashland at 250 Ashland Place is now leasing middle income affordable housing in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. This luxury residential tower is located in the emerging Brooklyn Cultural District, at the intersection of bustling Downtown Brooklyn and picturesque Fort Greene. It is uniquely situated to take advantage of the neighborhood’s many cultural institutions, including Fort Greene Park, central transportation options offering access to all of Manhattan and beyond in just minutes and iconic brownstones, boutiques and diverse dining just blocks away.

A 586-unit, 53-story tower, The Ashland offers a 50-30-20 mix of market, middle/moderate and low income residences that are incorporated throughout the building in Studio, 1-, 2- and 3 Bedroom homes, continuing Gotham’s commitment to Affordable Housing.

Apartments are currently available for tenants at 135% and 165% of AMI.

2 two-bedroom 165% apartments for $3,210. Income range for 2 people is $113,589 – $182,000.*

2 two-bedroom 135% apartments for $2,050. Income range for 2 people is $93,566 – $150,150.*

6 studio 200% apartments for $2,330. Income rage for 1 person is $82,046 – $159,200.*

*2 person households also accepted in studio units and 3-5 person households also accepted in two-bedroom units.

Visit ashlandmiddleincome.com for more information, including how to apply, or send an email to Leasing@ashlandmiddleincome.com . Households who are unable to take advantage of current vacancies at The Ashland will be added to a waitlist. Please reach out with any questions and to find out if you qualify.

Designed specifically to reflect the neighborhoods it straddles, The Ashland presents a different façade depending on the approach – a refined glass tower faces Flatbush Ave Extension to Downtown Brooklyn’s busy urban shopping and office environment, while a carefully chosen brick color-matched to Fort Greene’s unique shade of brownstones faces Fulton Avenue, including the iconic BAM building and the Williamsburg Savings Bank, centerpieces of the neighborhood, which are equally reflective of materiality and color.

Well-planned resident amenities include two full floors of outdoor space, carefully designed to mesh utility and beauty, featuring a wrap-around amenities terrace on the 3rd floor with indoor-outdoor fluidity and connection through lounges, barbeque areas, a demo kitchen, workspaces, gym with fitness studio and outdoor fitness terrace, film screening area, outdoor bar, and serene landscaped pathways with hidden nooks and benches, as well as Sunrise and Sunset Terraces, a screening lounge, and a game room on the 53rd floor, offering unparalleled 360 degree views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Statue of Liberty, New Jersey and the water.

Building Amenities

24-Hour doorman

Personal concierge services

Pet friendly (no fee)**

Rooftop lounge with outdoor terraces*

3rd floor outdoor terrace with movie theatre and bars*

Barbecue area*

Demonstration kitchen*

Fitness center with movement studio*

Billiard room*

Screening room*

Children’s playroom*

Complimentary bicycle storage

On-site fleet of Shinola bicycles

Stroller parking

Laundry facilities

Special access & discounts at Gotham Market at The Ashland

Community events*

*Additional fees may apply

**Restrictions may apply.

Apartment Features (Sample floorplans available here)

Central air conditioning

Stainless steel appliances

Granite countertops

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Dishwashers

Bosch washer/dryers in 2 & 3 BR Homes

Panoramic views of the New York City skyline and Fort Greene*

Plank wood floors

*Available in select homes.

