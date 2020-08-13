Police & Fire

Last 24 Hours: Two Murders, One Body In Water

Liena Zagare|
Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

Buttermilk Channel – Just after 1:30 pm today, Thursday, August 13, a call came in to 911 about a person in the Buttermilk Channel (between Governors Island and Brooklyn) within the confines of the 76 Precinct. The NYPD Harbor Unit pulled the body of a woman out of the water and took it to the Atlantic Ferry Basin Dock. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Prospect Heights – Just after midnight today, Thursday, August 13, a call came in about a man shot in front of 15 Butler Place, just off the Grand Army Plaza, within the confines of the 77th Precinct. Officers found the 29-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released with gunshot wounds to the torso, he died at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. Murder is more than double in 77th, and this is the second murder this week.

77th Precinct crime data via Compstat as of 8/9/2020

Brownsville – William Rollins, 3, of Belmont Avenue was gunned down in broad daylight yesterday, Wednesday, August 12. NYPD responded to a call that came in at 2:00pm informing of a man shot in front of 335 Blake Avenue – the Brownsville Houses. Rollins was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at NYC Health & Hospital/ Brookdale.

As of August 9, 73rd Precinct had seen murders double from last year at 16, and shootings more than double. More recent data is not currently available.

Data from Compstat for 73rd Precinct, accessed on 8/13/2020.
share this story
Avatar

Liena Zagare

Editor of Bklyner.com. Tips? Complaints? Suggestions? Email me at Liena@bklyner.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

EXCLUSIVE: MS51’s Long Serving Principal Lenore DiLeo-Berner Retires

23% Of Students Never Logged On For Summer School. Here’s What Went Wrong.

Little Pakistan Will Celebrate Pakistan Independence Day With A Cultural Caravan On Sunday