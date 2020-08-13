Last 24 Hours: Two Murders, One Body In Water

Buttermilk Channel – Just after 1:30 pm today, Thursday, August 13, a call came in to 911 about a person in the Buttermilk Channel (between Governors Island and Brooklyn) within the confines of the 76 Precinct. The NYPD Harbor Unit pulled the body of a woman out of the water and took it to the Atlantic Ferry Basin Dock. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Prospect Heights – Just after midnight today, Thursday, August 13, a call came in about a man shot in front of 15 Butler Place, just off the Grand Army Plaza, within the confines of the 77th Precinct. Officers found the 29-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released with gunshot wounds to the torso, he died at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. Murder is more than double in 77th, and this is the second murder this week.

Brownsville – William Rollins, 3, of Belmont Avenue was gunned down in broad daylight yesterday, Wednesday, August 12. NYPD responded to a call that came in at 2:00pm informing of a man shot in front of 335 Blake Avenue – the Brownsville Houses. Rollins was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at NYC Health & Hospital/ Brookdale.

As of August 9, 73rd Precinct had seen murders double from last year at 16, and shootings more than double. More recent data is not currently available.