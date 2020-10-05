Four-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Driver While Crossing The Street

GERRITSEN BEACH – A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a minivan driver while crossing the street on his scooter.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. yesterday, October 4 on Gerritsen Avenue near Seba Avenue. According to the cops, the little boy was crossing the street and was midblock when a 58-year-old driver going northbound struck him. The little boy had been riding a Paw Patrol scooter, the Daily News reported, and his baseball cap and sunglasses were found on the ground. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

This little boy is just another little kid riding his scooter. It occurred just six days after seven-year-old Sama Ali was killed crossing the street on her own scooter in Bath Beach. And just last year, three-year-old Elnur Shavkator was crossing the street in his scooter when he was struck by a driver and killed.