Neighbors

Four-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Driver While Crossing The Street

Zainab Iqbal|

GERRITSEN BEACH – A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a minivan driver while crossing the street on his scooter.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. yesterday, October 4 on Gerritsen Avenue near Seba Avenue. According to the cops, the little boy was crossing the street and was midblock when a 58-year-old driver going northbound struck him. The little boy had been riding a Paw Patrol scooter, the Daily News reported, and his baseball cap and sunglasses were found on the ground. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

This little boy is just another little kid riding his scooter. It occurred just six days after seven-year-old Sama Ali was killed crossing the street on her own scooter in Bath Beach. And just last year, three-year-old Elnur Shavkator was crossing the street in his scooter when he was struck by a driver and killed. 

share this story
Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

‘You Can’t Forget Sama’: Community Calls For Safer Streets After 7-Year-Old Killed By Driver

Hundreds of Brooklyn Schools Ordered to Close Tomorrow In COVID19 Hot Spots

Get Involved With Census 2020—There Is Still Some Time Left!