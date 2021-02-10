Currently Open: Affordable Housing Lotteries

While we all know that what the city deems “affordable housing” is only rarely truly affordable, it’s worth keeping an eye out and application in (click here to apply). Here are the current housing lotteries open for applications:

The Garnet, Bed Stuy

The building at 1620 Fulton St includes 286 units, of which 94 are available through the lottery to those making between 50% to 150% AMI, which means at least some affordable options.

Studio prices start at $667 a month and two-bedrooms start at $1,027 a month. Households should be between one to five people and should have an income of at least $25,372. The maximum income for five people is $184,200.

A percentage of units are set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility-5%, vision/hearing-2%). While 50% of a preference of units goes to Community Board Residents and 5% goes to NYC employees. The lottery closes on Apr 9, 2021.

522 Grand Street, Williamsburg/Greenpoint

This building has three one bedroom units available through the lottery for those making 130% AMI. Rent is $2,310 a month and households should have an income of at least $79,200 and a maximum of $133,120 for three people. The lottery closes on March 3.

352 Rutland Road, Flatbush

The building offers six one-bedroom apartments through the lottery for those making 130% AMI. Rent is $2,000 a month and households should have an income of at least $68,572 and a maximum of $133,120 for three people. The lottery closes on March 2.

436 Lafayette Ave, Bed Stuy/Clinton Hill

The building has three one-bedroom units available through the lottery for those making 130% AMI. Rent is $2,299 a month and households should have an income of at least $78,823 and a maximum of $133,120 for three people. Tenants are responsible for their electricity and gas bills. The lottery closes on March 1.

770 & 774 Lexington Ave, Bed Stuy/Bushwick

The building includes two one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units available through the lottery for those making 130% AMI. Rent for the one-bedroom units is $2,245 and $2,710 for the two-bedroom units. Households should be between one and five people and should have a minimum income of $76,972. The maximum income for five people is $159,640. The lottery closes on Feb 26.

142 Lenox Road, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

The building has one studio and four two-bedroom units available through the lottery, again, to those making 130% AMI. Rent for the studio is $1,725 and $2,294 for the two-bedroom units. Households should be between one and five people, and should have a minimum income of at least $59,143 and a maximum of $159,640 for five people. Tenants will receive an IPhone or Playstation 5 after signing the lease.

The lottery closes on Feb 26.

1634 Church Avenue, Prospect Park South/Flatbush

This new building has 15 units available through the lottery for those with above average incomes, and most of the units are 2 bedrooms that are renting for $2,o00/mo. Applications close on Feb 25.

There are a few more affordable housing lotteries that are closing in a few days, you can see them here.