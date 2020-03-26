Coronavirus-Related Hate Crime On The Subway

BARCLAYS CENTER – A man was arrested after spitting on and threatening an Asian man on the subway in a coronavirus-related hate crime.

On Tuesday, March 24 at around 11:25 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing on the Atlantic Avenue 2/3 Train platform. Then, 19-year-old Nicholas Theodore allegedly came up to him and spit on the man’s face. He also told him, “You f–king Chinese spreading the coronavirus!” the Post reported. He also allegedly unzipped his jacket and motioned that he had a gun with his fingers.

Theodore then fled the scene but was soon arrested. According to the NYPD, he was charged with menacing and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Earlier this month, a Facebook video showed a man ready to spray an Asian man with Febreze in a possible coronavirus-related hate crime in Sunset Park.

To everyone out there, stay safe.