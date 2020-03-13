Brooklyn Coronavirus Briefing March 13: Closings

Time to adopt contingency plans for school shutdowns. Open few select sites in each borough to reduce system density, transport kids via school buses, medical care & meals for vulnerable students & prioritize care for kids of healthcare professionals & emergency first responders

A member of the Brooklyn College community tested positive for the coronavirus this evening. All students, staff, faculty, and visitors should NOT come to campus.

Brooklyn Occupational Center serves students who are medically fragile, and a teacher has self-reported a positive case. The city is closing all four program locations and will immediately clean and disinfect the sites. Families will be notified in advance of reopening.

LATEST NUMBERS: 24 confirmed cases in Brooklyn as of 4pm yesterday. 95 in the city total, of those 25 in Manhattan, 17 in Queens, 10 in the Bronx and 5 in SI. Of the 95, 22 were in hospitals.

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access .

It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.

iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".

Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).