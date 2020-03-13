Brooklyn Coronavirus Briefing March 13: Closings

- Brooklyn College Academy school and four Brooklyn Occupational Centers close today over self-reported positive coronavirus cases. Brooklyn Occupational Center serves students who are medically fragile, and a teacher has self-reported a positive case. The city is closing all four program locations and will immediately clean and disinfect the sites. Families will be notified in advance of reopening.
- Brooklyn College Closed:
COVID-19: Brooklyn College CLOSED, Friday, March 13
A member of the Brooklyn College community tested positive for the coronavirus this evening. All students, staff, faculty, and visitors should NOT come to campus.
OTHER NEWS:
- Attendance was down at all public schools yesterday. If you can and decide to keep your child home, you need to inform the school and they will mark them with a special code so it does not count against attendance.
- Success Academy Charter Schools close, move to remote learning.
- Chair of the City Council’s Education Committee Mark Treyger is calling to adopt contingency plans, keep your kids home if you can. We spoke to him last night about why.
Time to adopt contingency plans for school shutdowns. Open few select sites in each borough to reduce system density, transport kids via school buses, medical care & meals for vulnerable students & prioritize care for kids of healthcare professionals & emergency first responders
- Residents across the city are emptying shelves at all local groceries. Park Slope Food Coop has had a line out the door for days now.
- Advocates call for eviction moratoriums.
- Families at two schools in Brooklyn — PS 107 in Park Slope and Abraham Lincoln High School near Brighton Beach — are questioning why parents who tested positive for COVID-19 didn’t trigger the closure of their building.
