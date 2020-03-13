Coronavirus 2020

Brooklyn Coronavirus Briefing March 13: Closings

Liena Zagare|
Updated throughout the day:
LATEST NUMBERS: 24 confirmed cases in Brooklyn as of 4pm yesterday. 95 in the city total, of those 25 in Manhattan, 17 in Queens, 10 in the Bronx and 5 in SI. Of the 95, 22 were in hospitals.
ORDERED CLOSED:
  • Brooklyn College Academy school and four Brooklyn Occupational Centers close today over self-reported positive coronavirus cases. Brooklyn Occupational Center serves students who are medically fragile, and a teacher has self-reported a positive case. The city is closing all four program locations and will immediately clean and disinfect the sites. Families will be notified in advance of reopening.
  • Brooklyn College Closed:

OTHER NEWS:

  • Attendance was down at all public schools yesterday. If you can and decide to keep your child home, you need to inform the school and they will mark them with a special code so it does not count against attendance.
  • Success Academy Charter Schools close, move to remote learning.
  • Chair of the City Council’s Education Committee Mark Treyger is calling to adopt contingency plans, keep your kids home if you can. We spoke to him last night about why.

  • Residents across the city are emptying shelves at all local groceries. Park Slope Food Coop has had a line out the door for days now.
  • Advocates call for eviction moratoriums.
  • Families at two schools in Brooklyn — PS 107 in Park Slope and Abraham Lincoln High School near Brighton Beach — are questioning why parents who tested positive for COVID-19 didn’t trigger the closure of their building.

