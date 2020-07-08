Briefing 7/8: Southern Brooklyn Food Giveaway, Testing Day Of Action & More

It’s Wednesday! Some days it is rainy and windy. Other days, we sweat too much. We keep thinking about the beach. How have your days been going? Have a story you want to share? Please reach out!
- There will be a Southern Brooklyn Food Giveaway at 505 Neptune Avenue from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.
- NYC public schools are planning on reopening on a part-time basis in the fall with in-person classes two to threes times a week, the Mayor announced.
- Privately run child care centers in New York City can reopen as early as Monday, about three months after the coronavirus forced 3,000 programs to shut their doors, Chalkbeat reported.
- Here’s how an Angela Davis quote wound up at the Barclays Center subway entrance, we reported.
- Rep. Yvette Clarke is the latest among legions suing to establish the right to challenge opponents’ votes in a pile of 380,000 mailed in citywide amid New York’s first pandemic primary, THE CITY reported.
- During a wellness check, cops found a 64-year-old man dead with trauma to his body in East NY, we reported.
- “Wednesday is being called a COVID-19 testing ‘day of action.’ The goal is to test 150,000 people by the end of the week. There are more than 180 testing sites across New York City,” NY1 reported.
- “The paths of two New York City churches diverged this week — one reopened and one stayed closed. But they have shared a tragic fate, together losing at least 134 members of their mostly Hispanic congregations to the coronavirus,” ABC News reported.
- “Authorities have identified the 12-year-old boy and his grandfather killed when a fast moving fire tore through their Brooklyn apartment early Monday. Wisden Augustine and his granddad Joseph Petitmor, 69,” the Daily News reported.
- Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Florida, ESPN reported.
- Brooklyn’s Jack the Horse Tavern staffers accuse owners of misusing GoFundMe donations, Eater reported.
- Covid-19 is pushing New York City’s affordable housing crisis to a breaking point, Bloomberg reported.
- Everyone who is eligible for reduced-priced MetroCards via the Fair Fares program still can and should sign up.
“You Seem To Have No Conscience”: Activists Stop Crown Heights Landlords From Evicting Tenants Gothamist reported.
