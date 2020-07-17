Briefing 7/17: Six Years Since Eric Garner Died, Fourth Reopening On Monday & More

Happy Friday! We hope your week was a great one. And we hope your weekend is even better.
- Brooklyn Diocese closes two Catholic academies, leaves parents outraged and suspicious, we reported.
- A Brownsville school brings conversation of race inside the classroom, empowering students, we reported today.
- In March, a man was shot and killed. Yesterday, about four months later, another man was arrested and charged for his murder.
- Seeds in the Middle brings fresh produce programs to food-insecure areas of Brooklyn, we reported yesterday.
- NYC vows to provide child care for 100K families to ease burden of part-time school schedules, Chalkbeat reported.
- Here’s everything you need to know about the city’s fourth and final reopening phase on Monday, Curbed reported.
- Matt Damon closes down Brooklyn Heights street to move into $16.5 million penthouse, Fox News reported.
- Here’s a Brooklyn round-up of campaign finances for the 2021 citywide elections, Kings County Politics reported.
- Two people were arrested for smashing windows in MTA subway trains in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported.
- A giant new rooftop cocktail bar, Top of the Box, is opening in Greenpoint this weekend, TimeOut reported.
- “While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city remain low, Pedro Vega is working behind the scenes at One Brooklyn Health System to make sure the hospital system is ready for the next potential wave,” NY1 reported.
- Six years ago today, Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man, was killed by an NYPD officer. The Daily News spoke to his mother Gwen Carr.
- The NY Legal Assiatance Group has expanded their legal service hotline hours to be Monday to Fridat from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call 929-356-9582 to get legal assistance with unemployment, housing, employee rights, public benefits, and consumer debt.
