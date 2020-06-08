Briefing 6/8: Get Tested For Coronavirus, No More Curfew, Phase 1 Reopening & More

Happy Monday! Today is Phase 1 of reopening in NYC. Remember to continue wearing a face covering when you are outside! Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

Brooklyn march is massive tonight. Looks like it stretches from Barclays all the way up Flatbush to Grand Army Plaza. #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/mvnLtlmAMZ

If it wasn’t safe, I wouldn’t ask anyone to go on the subway.

Remember: If you’re riding, you MUST wear a mask. It’s mandatory & shows respect for fellow riders. pic.twitter.com/IH0Ue3p7Cr

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 8, 2020