Briefing 6/4: Pest Control Sanitizing Ambulances, Drive-Thru Graduations & More

It’s Thursday! The weather is wonderful outside for a walk or a suntan. Just remember to wear a mask and stay safe. Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 513 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 683 cases from yesterday. There were 59 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City, compared to the 41 deaths from yesterday.

Curfew is still in effect from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. Only essential workers allowed out and about between those hours. Curfew is in effect till Sunday.

“Liberty Pest Control sanitized the entire fleet of response vehicles for Bravo Volunteer Ambulance service this week for free,” NY1 reported.

“Amazon.com Inc has been sued for allegedly fostering the spread of the coronavirus by mandating unsafe working conditions, causing at least one employee to contract COVID-19, bring it home, and see her cousin die [in Brooklyn],” Reuters reported.

“Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will be asked to disclose personal information this month as part of the city’s herculean Covid-19 tracing effort — but suspicions over how the government will use that information are threatening the city’s best chance to crawl out of its coronavirus lockdown,” Politico reported.

There may be a resurgence of coronavirus cases from these protests, the Daily News reported.

“Gov. Cuomo gave the green light to drive-in and drive-thru graduations Thursday in a bid to let students celebrate their academic accomplishments amid the coronavirus crisis,” the Daily News reported.

The MTA wants a dedicated bus lane along Flatbush Avenue. Will the city oblige?

What if… the Barclays Center Had Been the Jackie Robinson Arena?

Two officers were shot, one was stabbed, and the suspect was also shot in an “unprovoked attack” last night in Flatbush, we reported.