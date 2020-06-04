‘Unprovoked Attack’ Leaves Two Police Officers Shot, One Stabbed & Suspect In Critical Condition

FLATBUSH – Two officers were shot, one was stabbed, and the suspect was also shot in an “unprovoked attack” last night.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. last Wednesday night at the corner of Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue. Two cops from the 70th precinct were assigned to an anti-looting post when a suspect “casually” walked up to the officers and struck one of them on the left side of the neck with a knife. According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the knife missed an artery.

Then, officers who were a block or two away, heard gunshots being fired at that scene. When they came over, they saw the suspect with a gun in his hand, believed to be one of the officer’s weapon. More shots were fired and in the end, two officers were shot in the hand. The suspect was shot numerous times. Exactly 22 shell casings were recovered at the scene, as well as the knife used by the suspect. It is unclear who fired the bullets that struck the officers.

All four of the injured men were taken to Kings County Hospital. The officers did not suffer life-threatening injuries and are expected to fully recover. The suspect, though, is in critical condition. FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has also joined the investigation into the stabbing of the cop, the Post reported.

“I’ll tell you again, the information is preliminary and subject to change,” Shea said, “but one thing is certain- the courageous men and women of this police department that put their gun belt on every day and hit the streets to protect New Yorkers.”

The investigation is still ongoing and more details will be available soon.