News

Briefing 6/23: Outdoor Dining, Another Lawsuit Filed Against Funeral Home & More

Zainab Iqbal|

It’s Tuesday! Today is Election Day– Primary Elections that is. Preliminary results will be out later tonight, but it may take a while to get the full results since absentee ballots are counted and opened a week after elections.

share this story
Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Briefing 6/23: Outdoor Dining, Another Lawsuit Filed Against Funeral Home & More

Alternate Side Parking Will Be Once A Week

My Family Saw a Police Car Hit a Kid on Halloween. Then I Learned How NYPD Impunity Works.