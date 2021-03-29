Young Wrestler Dies in Gun Fight, Two Other Murders This Weekend

A young wrestler was killed this weekend during a gunfight in East New York. On Saturday, March 27, shortly after 3 am, cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of Unity Plaza at 391 Georgia Avenue in East New York (75 pct).

When cops arrived, they found 21-year-old Deshawn Herbert, who lived on Dumont Ave in East New York, with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS responded to the scene and transported Herbert to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Herbert was a wrestler with USAW Schoolboy National Duals.

“What I remember best of him (Herbert) was his infectious smile and fabulous sense of humor. He lost his life to senseless street violence way too early,” wrote his coach, Jamie Lupole, in a Facebook post.

“A gifted wrestler, a good friend and a sense of humor that made you laugh until you hurt. His death was senseless and so hard to make sense of,” wrote Jennifer Bonjean in another Facebook post. “We loved him and cannot imagine a world without him. He will be so missed.”

A GoFundMe page managed by Bonjean was set up to help contribute to Herbert’s funeral and burial services. Bonjean writes that any money donated that exceeds the cost of the funeral services will be donated toward a wrestling scholarship for a student in need.

Later on Saturday, around 1 pm, cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside a vehicle at 434 Milford St in East New York (75 pct). When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Morgan Brentley, who lived next door, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and arms. EMS transported Brentley to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of these murders and both incidents are under active investigation, a NYPD spokesperson told Bklyner. DCPI did not respond when asked if the incidents were related.

The evening before, Friday, March 26, around 6:41 pm, cops responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 2940 West 21 St in Coney Island (60 pct). When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Rual Cordero, who lived across the street on Surf Ave in Coney Island, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS transported Cordero to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.