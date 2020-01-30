Two Young Men Urinate on a Canarsie Synagogue After Attempting to Break in

CANARSIE — Two young men tried to gain entry into a Synagogue in early January, fleeing after breaking a window and urinating on the front door.

On Saturday, January 11, around 7.52 p.m., two young men approached the front door of the Young Isreal of Canarsie synagogue located at 1265 East 108 Street and attempted to forcibly gain entry, cops said.

While attempting to gain entry, one of the suspects tried to break the glass windowpane of the front door, first with his plastic toy gun, and then succeeded by breaking it with a brick, cops told Bklyner.

The suspects still could not gain entry through the broken window. They urinated on the door before fleeing on foot northbound on East 108th Street. No property was removed.

Cops said the incident is currently not being investigated as a hate crime.

The two individuals are described as Hispanic men, both late teens to early 20s. They were both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

We’ve reached out to the Young Isreal of Canarsie synagogue for comment.

The video of the individuals was taken from the incident location, during the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.