Massive Spa in Midwood, CitiBike in Flatbush, Car Free Grand Army Plaza, and more

If you thought that we were done with elections for a bit, now that we have voted on new state and congressional representatives, you will be disappointed to learn that after the new city council districts get approved, we will be heading right into another local council election next year. Brace yourselves.

In more fun news, I cannot wait for the massive, 50,000-square-foot World Spa to open in Midwood – Southern Brooklyn deserves this. However, CitiBike will not get you there - the most recent expansion ends at Cortelyou Road, and if you use a car to get around, you may want to make sure your voice, too, is heard by the DOT as it considers making Grand Army Plaza car-free.

As always, there are links to some affordable housing lotteries, a roundup of new food places (and more news about that Stop & Shop on Tilden). I'm also resharing a beautiful profile of Crown Heights neighbor, cartoonist George Booth that we did a few years back. He died the week before last.