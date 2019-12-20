Woman Shot in Brownsville; Suspect Taken in for Questioning

BROWNSVILLE/EAST FLATBUSH — A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed yesterday on the border of Brownsville and East Flatbush. Cops have taken in a suspect for questioning.

On Thursday, December 19 at around 4:20 p.m., 33-year-old Yahhira Nesby was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and legs outside a building on Rockaway Parkway, near Winthrop Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the rear of the building, cops found a 39-year-old man with a leg injury “indicative of falling from an elevated position,” the NYPD said. He was taken in for questioning. As of now, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.