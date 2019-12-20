Woman Shot in Brownsville; Suspect Taken in for Questioning

BROWNSVILLE/EAST FLATBUSH — A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed yesterday on the border of Brownsville and East Flatbush. Cops have taken in a suspect for questioning.
On Thursday, December 19 at around 4:20 p.m., 33-year-old Yahhira Nesby was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and legs outside a building on Rockaway Parkway, near Winthrop Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the rear of the building, cops found a 39-year-old man with a leg injury “indicative of falling from an elevated position,” the NYPD said. He was taken in for questioning. As of now, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
Comments