Williamsburg Man Shot & Killed In His Car

WILLIAMSBURG – A 37-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his car yesterday afternoon.

On Tuesday, October 13 at around 2:30 p.m., Ricardo Pena was in his Kia sedan on Bushwick Avenue near Powers Street, just a four-minute walk away from his home when a gunman approached the car and shot him in the face, cops said. Pena got out of his car, the gunman shot him again, the Daily News reported, and he collapsed outside a laundromat.

When cops arrived, Pena was unconscious and no longer responsive. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Woodhull and was pronounced dead.

There have been two murders in the 90th Precinct, which encompasses Williamsburg. The number of shooting incidents in the neighborhood has tripled since last year. In 2019, there were 5 shooting incidents. This year so far, there have been 15. The numbers were updated last week.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.