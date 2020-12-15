Where to Order Christmas Dinner

With indoor dining closed and snow advisories upon us, Christmas Dinner delivered sounds pretty good right about now. Luckily, these Brooklyn restaurants have got you covered, whether you want a classic spiral ham, waygu hot pot, or lobster mac and cheese.

Christmas Eve and Day Meals

Cost: individual dishes start at $24, a meal for two $130 for four courses,

Order here for pick-up 12/22 or 12/23.

If you’re more in the mood for an a la carte meal this year, Antica Pesa has got your back. Grab the braised beef, lasagna alla bolognese, or panettone al gelato. Alternatively, you could grab all of these with their meal for two option. We think we know which one we would choose.

Cost: Dishes start at $9.75 and go up to $115.

Orders must be placed for pick-up on Christmas Eve or Day. Menu here.

Order for your small holiday gathering from Bklyn Larder. Try the whole roasted duck, traditional mashed potatoes, and eggnog gelato. And, why not, add on the Christmas cheese and meat board. Maybe the camembert en croute, too. It’s been a tough year.

Cost: $65pp for three courses, with optional bakery add-ons.

Order by 12/22 at 6:00pm. Orders can be placed by calling (718)618-9775.

Estuary in Brooklyn Heights, plus their neighbor bakery Ebb & Flow, is offering a prix fixe meal this holiday, available for pick-up on Christmas Day. Dig into honey roasted duck, sweet potato ravioli, buche de Noel, and lemon meringue.

Cost: $80, optional wine pairing $165.

Orders must be placed here for pick-up on Christmas Eve.

Enjoy a classic Feast of the Seven Fishes from Faro in TK. Their menu includes four courses— homemade bread and butter, seared tuna with fermented green peppers, Peekytoe crab bisque, spaghetti and marinara with seafood, and a Meyer lemon tart. Plus, it serves two, making it one of the most economic options on this list.

Cost: $285, serves 4-5 people generously.

Orders must be placed here or at (917)966-5300 for pick-up. If you need delivery, you can get it for an extra $12. Menu here.

Feast indulgently with the Christmas Eve and Day take-out special from L’Antagoniste. The meal serves 4-5, and comes with a Maine lobster bisque, truffled beef Wellington, sautéed mixed vegetables, cheesy potato gratin, black truffle gravy, French bread, sparkling water, and a bottle of wine. Oh, did we mention the chocolate mousse chestnut cake?

Cost: $85pp, with optional add-ons.

Order by 12/23 at 9:00pm. Menu here.

Grab a take-out feast meant for kings from Leuca in Williamsburg. Try classics like a whole roasted rack of pork, short rib Vesuvius, broccoli rabe, and roasted fingerling potatoes.

Cost: Starts at $70pp for the main dish and three sides.

Order by 12/18 for delivery on 12/23 here. Menu here.

Chef Olivia Williamson, of Olivia Cooks for You, is offering several options for stress-free Christmas delivery this year. The meal is Swedish-inspired, and includes choices like beet and apple salad, salmon gravlax, roasted quail with wild rice and currant stuffing, and wild mushroom bisque. Plus, you can add on things like cocoa mix, cheese boards, and sugar cookies.

Cost: Pasta trays start at $40.

Order here for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24. Menu here.

Go a bit more low-key this year while maintaining deliciousness. Order one of Pasta Louise’s trays— the baked star ziti, the Italian holiday kit, or the bike + cheese. Guaranteed, no empty stomachs.

Cost: $150 for 1-2 people, $300 for 3-4 people with a choice of entree, sides, and dessert. Optional drink add-ons.

Orders must be placed here by 12/18, to be picked up on Christmas Eve.

Red Hook Tavern has the perfect Christmas Eve feast for you and up to three others. Try the roasted prime rib, foraged wild mushroom lasagna, Parker house rolls, and slice and bake chocolate chip cookies. The meal also comes with breakfast for Christmas morning— cinnamon buns with icing. Don’t forget to add on some drinks, like the snowy Negroni or morning mimosa kit.

Cost: $65.

Orders can be placed here, for pick-up anytime between now and Christmas Day.

Celebrate a little further out of the box with Shalom Japan’s holiday meal kit. The box comes with okonomi-latke batter, creme fraiche, and ikura, a choice of Waugh beef or seafood hot pot set, and chocolate and banana challah bread pudding.

Just for Fun

Cost: $30pp for three courses, optional beverage pairing for $18.

The Black Forest is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 12:00 pm-9:00 pm.

Go out for Christmas and enjoy one of the heated seats at Black Forest Brooklyn. They’re offering a holiday prix fixe that comes with a soft German pretzel, sauerbraten with red cabbage and potato dumplings, and a German gingerbread platter. Pair it with the beverage menu, a Black Forest Negroni, half a liter of Hofbrau, and gluhwein.

Cost: Start at $100 for two, includes a holiday basket with a card, bottled cocktail, specialty glasses, signed Spirits of Latin America Book, and menu with instructions.

Order by 12/21 here.

You may not get to have the full Sleyenda experience in person this year, but you can definitely make do at home with one of their cocktail kits. The kits come with ready-to-pour cocktails, garnish, and “fancy pants” cocktail ice. Send it to a friend— or yourself.

Olmsted in Prospect Heights has recently launched their “cozy cottage” menu, including dishes like a Christmas stollen, hot buttered rum, lobster Mac and cheese, and flaming s’mores. We are hard-pressed to find a cozier way to spend some holiday days, especially now that they’ve installed heaters and have blankets, hats, and scarves available.