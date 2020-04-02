Where to Order and Take Out Food: Bushwick

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.
Amaranto
887 Hart Street, between Irving and Knickerbocker avenues.
Order a short rib quesadilla, yucca fries, pork tacos, and guacamole from Amaranto.
Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed at (718)576-6001.
Arepera Guacuco
44 Irving Avenue, between Starr and Troutman streets.
Best restaurant in Bushwick
Try a pernil, jamon con queso, or mariscada arepa from Arepera Guacuco. Complete your meal with some seafood soup and quesillo, a Venezuelan-style flan.
Orders can be placed online.
Heavy Woods
50 Wyckoff Avenue, between Starr Street and Willoughby Avenue.
Get some Tchoup Shop food from the delivery window at Heavy Woods. Try their New Orleans classic like catfish po’boys, cracklin’, chicken biscuits, and gumbo. You can also grab to-go cocktails from the Heavy Woods side, from the same window.
Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed at (929)234-3500.
Klom Klorm
181 Wyckoff Avenue, between Himrod and Stanhope streets.
Klom Klorm is offering 25% off your first online order. Try their Pad Thai, Khao Phad, or Tom Ka soup.
Orders can be placed online.
Los Hermanos
271 Starr Street, between St. Nicholas and Wyckoff avenues.
Los Hermanos is still serving their famous tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, and tortas. “We are producing tortillas and we are open,” they wrote on Facebook.
Orders for takeout can be placed at (718)456-3422.
Millie’s Cuban Cafe
151 Wilson Avenue, between Suydam and Hart streets.
Order a comfort Cuban sandwich from Millie’s. Finish your order with some empanadas, maduros, or tostones.
Orders can be placed online.
Mominette
221 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Starr and Troutman streets.
Treat yourself to baked camembert, duck confit, ratatouille, or a cheese plate from Mominette. If you have to be inside, you may as well be inside in Paris.
Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed online.
Nicandra’s
264 Irving Avenue, between Bleecker and Menahan streets.
Get a pasta fix with pick-up, available from Nicandra’s. Try their wild boar cavatelli, fettucini carbonara, or linguine cacio e pepe.
Orders for pick-up can be placed at (718)381-2699.
Ops
346 Himrod Street, between Irving and Wyckoff avenues.
This break-out pizza star is still offering take-out and delivery on their menu. Try their Iron Age pizza, with mushrooms, mozzarella, and parmesan, or just pick up some of their freshly-baked sourdough. You can also order wine by the bottle.
Orders for delivery can be placed online, pick up at (718)386-4009.
Petra
523 Evergreen Avenue, between Putnam Avenue and Cornelia Street.
Try some lamb meatballs, family-style Spanish tortilla, or whole pear upside-down cake from Petra. They’re also filling growlers on site, and offering 50% off wines.
Orders for delivery can be placed online.
Sea Wolf
19 Wyckoff Avenue, between Troutman and Jefferson streets.
Morning! All sandwiches are $10 today ✨ served with fries and a choice of soda, available on @seamless @grubhub or take out!!! The FULL menu is avail all day, happy hour too! 🍹to go 'killers are $16 for 16oz🍹servin from 11am-7pm
Until you can be back in Sea Wolf’s open-air dining room, delivery is the next best thing. Grab a hot lobster roll, fish and chips, even some whitefish caviar. Wash it all down with a 16 oz. painkiller, bottle of Tito’s, or shot of Jameson.
Orders for delivery can be placed online.
Sol Sips
203 Wilson Avenue, between Stockholm and Stanhope Street.
FOUR Different ways you can add our #plantbased fried chick'n to any meal! Perfect for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner! Adding this staple to your recipe library will surely make meal planning easier 😅. We've got just a little over 50 #limitededition recipe offerings left on #slidingscale 🤯! You made it to the weekend 🤗 gift yourself with a Friday night #netflixandchill bite or perhaps a Saturday morning munchie! (Link in bio to purchase recipe) ✨.
Order Sol Sips’ lavender blueberry smoothie bowl, vegan mac and cheese, or vegan buffalo chicken strips.
Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed online.
The Sampler
234 Starr Street, between Wyckoff and Irving avenues.
We will be open from 2-7PM today! 40 % off all drafts and 10 % off four packs. All day is beer o'clock. Consider purchasing this delicious DIPA from our friends @interboronyc – for every sale @interboronyc will be matching 10% to our go fund me for staff relief during these tough times. We appreciate all the support! Be safe yall ✌🏽 Hope everyone is staying safe ✌🏽Click on our bio to contribute to our GoFundMe for employee relief! Thanks again in advance! 🍻
All of the draft at The Sampler is 40% off, and they’re filling growlers (or water bottles) every day. You can also grab six-packs for 10% off.
Orders can be placed in person for take-out.
The Wheelhouse
165 Wilson Avenue, between Hart Street and Dekalb Avenue.
Get some classic comfort food from The Wheelhouse. Try it in the form of tater tots, cheeseburger mac and cheese, grilled cheese, or New York cheesecake.
Orders can be placed online.
Zatar Cafe and Bistro
1294 Myrtle Avenue, between Stockholm Street and Central Avenue.
Don't know what to eat?, stop by and try our mouth watering shawarma or our fulfilling falafel salad. 🤤🤤🤤.
Zatar is offering first responders, teachers, and veterans free coffee or tea at their locations. You can also order from their menu, with dishes like falafel salad, shawarma, or lamb chops.
Orders can be placed online.
Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.
