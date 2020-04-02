Where to Order and Take Out Food: Bushwick

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.

887 Hart Street, between Irving and Knickerbocker avenues.

Order a short rib quesadilla, yucca fries, pork tacos, and guacamole from Amaranto.

Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed at (718)576-6001.

44 Irving Avenue, between Starr and Troutman streets.

Try a pernil, jamon con queso, or mariscada arepa from Arepera Guacuco. Complete your meal with some seafood soup and quesillo, a Venezuelan-style flan.

Orders can be placed online.

50 Wyckoff Avenue, between Starr Street and Willoughby Avenue.

Get some Tchoup Shop food from the delivery window at Heavy Woods. Try their New Orleans classic like catfish po’boys, cracklin’, chicken biscuits, and gumbo. You can also grab to-go cocktails from the Heavy Woods side, from the same window.

Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed at (929)234-3500.

181 Wyckoff Avenue, between Himrod and Stanhope streets.

Klom Klorm is offering 25% off your first online order. Try their Pad Thai, Khao Phad, or Tom Ka soup.

Orders can be placed online.

271 Starr Street, between St. Nicholas and Wyckoff avenues.

Los Hermanos is still serving their famous tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, and tortas. “We are producing tortillas and we are open,” they wrote on Facebook.

Orders for takeout can be placed at (718)456-3422.

151 Wilson Avenue, between Suydam and Hart streets.

Order a comfort Cuban sandwich from Millie’s. Finish your order with some empanadas, maduros, or tostones.

Orders can be placed online.

221 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Starr and Troutman streets.

Treat yourself to baked camembert, duck confit, ratatouille, or a cheese plate from Mominette. If you have to be inside, you may as well be inside in Paris.

Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed online.

264 Irving Avenue, between Bleecker and Menahan streets.

Get a pasta fix with pick-up, available from Nicandra’s. Try their wild boar cavatelli, fettucini carbonara, or linguine cacio e pepe.

Orders for pick-up can be placed at (718)381-2699.

346 Himrod Street, between Irving and Wyckoff avenues.

This break-out pizza star is still offering take-out and delivery on their menu. Try their Iron Age pizza, with mushrooms, mozzarella, and parmesan, or just pick up some of their freshly-baked sourdough. You can also order wine by the bottle.

Orders for delivery can be placed online, pick up at (718)386-4009.

523 Evergreen Avenue, between Putnam Avenue and Cornelia Street.

Try some lamb meatballs, family-style Spanish tortilla, or whole pear upside-down cake from Petra. They’re also filling growlers on site, and offering 50% off wines.

Orders for delivery can be placed online.

19 Wyckoff Avenue, between Troutman and Jefferson streets.

Until you can be back in Sea Wolf’s open-air dining room, delivery is the next best thing. Grab a hot lobster roll, fish and chips, even some whitefish caviar. Wash it all down with a 16 oz. painkiller, bottle of Tito’s, or shot of Jameson.

Orders for delivery can be placed online.

Sol Sips

203 Wilson Avenue, between Stockholm and Stanhope Street.

Order Sol Sips’ lavender blueberry smoothie bowl, vegan mac and cheese, or vegan buffalo chicken strips.

Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed online.

234 Starr Street, between Wyckoff and Irving avenues.

All of the draft at The Sampler is 40% off, and they’re filling growlers (or water bottles) every day. You can also grab six-packs for 10% off.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out.

165 Wilson Avenue, between Hart Street and Dekalb Avenue.

Get some classic comfort food from The Wheelhouse. Try it in the form of tater tots, cheeseburger mac and cheese, grilled cheese, or New York cheesecake.

Orders can be placed online.

1294 Myrtle Avenue, between Stockholm Street and Central Avenue.

Zatar is offering first responders, teachers, and veterans free coffee or tea at their locations. You can also order from their menu, with dishes like falafel salad, shawarma, or lamb chops.

Orders can be placed online.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we've missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions.