Where to Order and Take Out Food: Bay Ridge

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – so please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.

9905 3rd Avenue, between 99th and 100th streets.

Eat a little healthier this week with an order from Beets and Carrots. Try their pumpkin soup, Amish herb-roasted chicken, or beet bucatini.

Orders can be placed at (718)333-5011.

7215 3rd Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd streets.

If there’s one thing we could all use right about now, it’s a margarita. Luckily, Blue Agave has you covered, and then some. Try one of their many varieties of the drink, plus an order of fajitas and nachos.

Orders can be placed at (718)439-0808.

9824 4th Avenue, between Marine Avenue and 99th Street.

Get your coal-fired pizza fix from Campania. We’re partial to the prosciutto and arugula, or the make-your-own pizza kits. You also can’t go wrong with an order of focaccia with baked clams, either.

Orders can be placed online.

9218 4th Avenue, between 92nd and 93rd streets.

Treat yourself to a fava bean salad, lamb skewers, grape leaves, and hummus from First Oasis.

Orders can be placed online.

7414 5th Avenue, between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway.

Gino’s is offering a family style meal for a minimum of four people that includes an appetizer, entree, and optional dessert. You can also get a free bottle of wine on any order of $50 or more. If you’re interested in cooking at home, they’re also offering quarts of their sauce.

Orders can be placed online.

8221 5th Avenue, between 82nd and 83rd streets.

Try Le Sajj’s meat pie, quails, eggplant salad, or chicken shawarma wrap, available for both pick-up and delivery.

Orders can be placed online.

7803 3rd Avenue, between 78th and 79th streets.

Try basil duck, pad thai, tom yum soup, or coconut rice from My Thai Cafe.

Orders can be placed online.

7214 3rd Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd streets.

This Bay Ridge restaurant is still open for take-out. Try their grilled polenta with mushrooms, lasagna, or house risotto for some classic Italian comfort food.

Orders can be placed online.

8303 3rd Avenue, between 83rd and 84th streets.

Nothing says comfort like pierogies. Try a mushroom and potato, sauerkraut and cheese, or meat one, as well as borscht with dumplings or beef goulash.

Orders can be placed online.

8810 4th Avenue, between 88th and 89th streets.

If there’s one thing Bay Ridge doesn’t lack, it’s good Italian. Ponte Vecchio coming in with another stellar menu, including vongole casino, minestrone, and gnocchi sorrentina.

Orders can be placed online.

7319 3rd Avenue, between 73rd and 74th streets.

Get an authentic German fix with delivery and pick-up from Schnitzel Haus. Try the wurst sampler, kielbasa, pretzels, or breaded and fried pork cutlets.

Orders can be placed online.

Sofia’s Restaurant

8406 3rd Avenue, between 84th and 85th streets.

Carbo-load for that Netflix marathon with help from Sofia’s. Penne regatta, fettuccine carbonara, ravioli casalinga are all on the menu, as well as tiramisu and Italian cheesecake.

Orders can be placed online.

9510 3rd Avenue, between 95th and 96th streets.

Try a mini shepherd’s pie, beef sliders, or something called a “King Kong Pretzel” from The Wicked Monk in Bay Ridge.

Orders can be placed at (347)497-5152.

7305 3rd Avenue, between 73rd and 74th streets.

Pick up everything you need for family pizza night from Vesuvio. Grab a two-liter soda, caesar salad, garlic knots, and full pie (or two, or three).

Orders can be placed online.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work.