Wednesday Crime Blotter: Burglaries, Burglaries, Burglaries

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – Cops are looking for the man who allegedly sexually harassed a woman as she was walking her child.

On Monday, September 14 at around 4:20 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was pushing her child inside a stroller on the corner of Lewis Avenue and Chauncey Street when a man on a scooter approached her from behind and grabbed her butt with his right hand. He left in an unknown direction.

Cops describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man in his 20s, 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue sweat pants with white stripes on the sides, white socks, dark sandals, a white face mask. He was also on a dark scooter.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

BORO PARK – Cops need help searching for the person who stole a scooter that was parked on the street earlier this month.

On Wednesday, September 9 at around 12 p.m., a man walking on 9th Avenue near 51st Street took a scooter that was parked there and walked off with it heading southbound on Ninth Avenue.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

BORO PARK – Cops are looking for a man who entered a synagogue and stole a bunch of construction tools last month.

On Wednesday, August 19 at around 11:10 p.m., a man entered a synagogue on 12th Avenue near 47th Street and took some construction tools. He fled on a bike heading in an unknown direction. According to the cops, the tools were worth about $1,100.

The suspect is described by the cops as an adult man about 30-to-40-years old. A photo is included above.

GOWANUS – Cops are looking for a man who assaulted a woman inside a train over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 20 at around 5:30 a.m., a 53-year-old woman was riding the southbound D Train from Columbus Circle when she noticed that someone was trying to steal a backpack from a sleeping passenger. The woman alerted the passenger, and according to the NYPD, the man who was stealing it became angry. He allegedly kicked the 53-year-old throughout her body and face repeatedly.

The suspect left the train at the Union Street Station in Gowanus and boarded a southbound R Train. He then got out at the 25th Street Station and left in an unknown direction. The 53-year-old woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, in his 30s, 6’0 tall, weighing 220 pounds. He has a medium build, black hair, facial hair, and was last seen wearing a durag, black t-shirt, gray pants, and gray sandals. A photo is included above.

KENSINGTON – Cops are looking for the suspects who entered a vehicle that was outside an auto repair shop and drove away with it.

On Friday, September 4 at around 5:30 p.m., a few men entered an unoccupied and unlocked 2016 Nissan Altima that was parked on Coney Island Avenue between Dorchester and Cortelyou Roads. According to the NYPD, the keys had been left inside the vehicle. They drove off in an unknown direction.

A photo of the two suspects is included above.

PARK SLOPE – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly entered someone’s home and stole a few items from the basement.

On Monday, September 21 at around 2:16 a.m., a man entered a home on 11th Street and 4th Avenue by forcing open the front door. He made his way into the building’s basement and took a snowblower and pressure washer, and fled on foot heading westbound on 11th Street.

Cops describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man who was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit with the words “GS RAW” on the front and had on a black backpack. A photo of the suspect is included above.

SUNSET PARK – Cops are looking for a man who unzipped his pants and masturbated on a subway platform in front of a woman last week.

On Thursday, September 17 at around 3:20 p.m., a man unzipped his pants, and began to masturbate in front of a 31-year-old woman on the southbound R Train platform in the 59th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park. The man exited at the 86th Street Subway Station.

Cops describe the suspect as a light-skinned adult male, with a medium build, black short hair, and was last seeing wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black book bag, and white face mask. A photo of him is included above.