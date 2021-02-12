Warbasse To Get Vaccination Location, Homebound Seniors Promised Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Mayor de Blasio today announced that starting next Monday, February 15, the City will launch a vaccination site at Warbasse Cares Program (2844 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn), and that as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in March, there will be a vaccination drive for homebound seniors. The City will also set up vaccine clinics at DFTA retirement communities and HPD Senior Buildings.

The City will also try to vaccinate 25,000 home health aides over the next month, offering dedicated appointments.

“We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated”, said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Now, we are bringing vaccines to seniors right in their communities, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most.”

“We are grateful to all homecare workers, who are among New York’s heroes, and grateful to our City agency partners and community-based partners who are working together to protect our homebound older adults,” said Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez.

Southern Brooklyn needs these efforts greatly as the infection rates remain stubbornly high in the community and 11224 and 11235 report the highest COVID19 rates in the city at 14.45% and 15.66% respectively.