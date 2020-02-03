VIDEO: Man Snatches 12-Year-Old’s iPhone in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY — A young boy’s phone was stolen on the street in Sheepshead Bay.

On Saturday, January 25, around 6 p.m., in the rear of Coyle Street nearby Avenue U, a 12-year-old boy was walking home from a bus stop, with his iPhone X in his hands.

A young man ran up to the boy from behind, ripping out his smartphone from his hands, and forced him to unlock it with the PIN code. The individual fled the scene on foot southbound on Coyle Street, cops said.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, in his 20s, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 150lbs; last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded jacket, with gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

