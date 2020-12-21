Two Men Wanted For Spray Painting Anti-Semitic Graffiti

SOUTH SLOPE – Cops are looking for two men who allegedly spray-painted a swastika on the side of a yeshiva last week.

On Sunday, December 13, at around 2:18 p.m., two men spray-painted the words ‘Ace’ and ‘Rico’ along with a swastika emblem on the side of Mesilas Bias Yaakov High School, located at 420 19th Street. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Cops describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: A man with a medium complexion, about 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a backpack.

Suspect 2: A man with a medium complexion, about 5’10” tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with a large build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face mask, a black shirt, a button-down jacket, blue jeans, brown sneakers, and was carrying a satchel bag.