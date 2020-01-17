Weather

Two Inches of Snow to Hit New York City Tomorrow

Rachel Lindy Baron|

New York City — the Department of Sanitation has declared a snow alert for New York City, beginning tomorrow at 7 a.m. and remaining in effect until Sunday at 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service of New York sent out a Winter Weather Advisory, giving an estimate of one to two inches of snow for the New York City area this weekend.

The Department of Sanitation will provide updates closer to the time of the alert.

share this story
Avatar

Rachel Lindy Baron

Rachel is a freelance writer and recent Brooklyn transplant who is a bit obsessed with food.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Two Inches of Snow to Hit New York City Tomorrow

‘This Is a Crisis,’ Brooklyn Pols Demand Justice for Pedestrian Killed by Sanitation Truck

The Baal Shem Tov Library. Courtesy of Rachel Lindy Ba

Talking to Neighbors: Anti-Semitism in Midwood – Everybody’s Nervous