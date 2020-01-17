Two Inches of Snow to Hit New York City Tomorrow

New York City — the Department of Sanitation has declared a snow alert for New York City, beginning tomorrow at 7 a.m. and remaining in effect until Sunday at 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service of New York sent out a Winter Weather Advisory, giving an estimate of one to two inches of snow for the New York City area this weekend.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect from 10 AM Saturday til 1 AM Sunday for northeast New Jersey, the upper boroughs of NYC, the lower Hudson Valley in NY, and southern Connecticut, for 2-5" of snowfall. Lower amounts of 1-2" expected along the coast before a change to rain. pic.twitter.com/7ADArQdpMF — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 17, 2020

The Department of Sanitation will provide updates closer to the time of the alert.