Two Arrests In Two Deaths Of Children

Boro Park/Mapleton

Yesterday, the driver who struck and killed one child and left another in critical condition on January 4, was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Yehiel Guzi, 76, of Old Tappan, NJ, struck the two boys, ages 4 and 6, outside of Yeshiva Ketane in Brooklyn, located at 2025 67th St, across the street from the P.S. 205 schoolyard.

Four-year-old Yoshi Balaban of Staten Island was pronounced dead at the scene. Six-year-old Yosef Berenbaum was transported to Maimonides Hospital by the Borough Park Hatzolah where he remains in critical condition.

Coney Island

Yesterday, 27-year-old Jahmika Small was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and act in a manner injurious to a child under 17, after police discovered a newborn inside a dumpster at 2925 West 27 Street (60 Precinct).

On Wednesday, February 17, at 4:50 pm, cops responded to a 911 call from a woman who, after giving birth, stated that she could not locate the baby. Cops were unable to find the infant when they searched the woman’s home in Coney Island, and EMS found the baby unconscious and unresponsive inside of the dumpster nearby. The investigation remains ongoing.