Trio Stole $3,200 Worth of Designer Shoes in Homecrest

HOMECREST – Three men broke into a Kings Highway clothing store on Tuesday and stole $3,200 worth of merchandise.

On Tuesday, January 7 around 2:20 p.m., three unidentified men were at Chuckies, an upscale shoe boutique specializing in shoes and accessories. The suspects were being assisted by a store employee when they grabbed $3,200 worth of designer shoes and ran out of the store, cops said.

The store declined to give more information about the exact merchandise stolen.

The men threatened an employee with a knife when he tried to chase after them. There were no injuries reported in relation to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, video of suspects is below.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.