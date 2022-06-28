Today is Primary Day: Brooklyn Voter’s Guide

As a new American, it took me a while to realize what really matters when it comes to voting. Here in NYC, it is primaries, particularly Democratic primaries. Even Republicans are Democrats in this town.

The primaries this June 28 are for Assembly, County, and Statewide races. Early voting turnout so far has been far from encouraging, and it would be a shame to see today setting new record lows. In times like these, the votes of those who do show up will matter even more.

Controversy: The Brooklyn Democratic Party has gone to extreme lengths to keep power, faking signatures, running people for seats without their knowing, even dead ones, and playing with the power to assign who allocates lucrative poll working spots. Good government groups have asked DA Gonzales to investigate them; that's how bad it is. A broad group of people, including Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, who want to see the party run better and observe its rules, are running their lists of candidates.

Note: You need to do a few things before you head out the door. Since all the districts across the city were redrawn following the last census, please check if you now live in a new district and your current polling place. The page will also give you a link to your sample ballot at the top of the page, depending on the party you are registered. That way, you can research who to vote for rather than panic at seeing long lists of unfamiliar names in the booth, which I can confidently promise you will see this year.

There are just a few competitive State Assembly races in Brooklyn, so you will not see an Assemblymember seat on the ballot unless you are in one of the following districts. In all other districts, incumbents are running unopposed and will be on the ballots in the November general election. Interestingly this year, as the City & State notes, while the DSA has endorsed only a few of the WFP candidates, it has not backed anyone running against a WFP candidate, nor has the WFP supported anyone running against someone with DSA support.

There are more competitive races for Member of the State Committee positions, which in Brooklyn also serve and are better known as District Leaders. The more reform-minded folks have put up a slate of 16 to challenge the scandal-embroiled Brooklyn Democratic Party's (see earlier) picks. They have all pledged to support transparency-oriented reforms within the party, and the fight for these low-level seats is intense. Again, only those positions where there is a challenger will be on the ballot, so please do check your sample ballot. If all this sounds confusing, it is.

The Fight For District Leader Seats, from THE CITY: Out of the 44 seats — one male and one female for each Assembly district — 12 are held by unopposed incumbents, including Assemblymember and Chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn herself. Another two Bichotte Hermelyn allies are running unopposed for two posts created in a new district floating off of Brooklyn’s waterfront with just four residents, all occupants of a houseboat-museum. Another ten seats are held by unopposed incumbents who have voted against Bichotte Hermelyn on proposed rules consolidating party executives’ power, or will be won by unopposed newcomers whose loyalty to the party leadership isn’t assured, according to other district leaders. That leaves the 20 competitive races. To retain control, the Bichotte Hermelyn-aligned establishment would need to win just nine of those races. To depose her, the opposition would need to win 13. Continue reading at THE CITY

NYS Supreme Court (Photo by Liena Zagare/Bklyner)

Judges - We are electing just one in a Brooklyn-wide race, the Judge of the Civil Court. Patrick Hayes Torres and Philip F. Grant are both on the ballot and you need to pick one. Of the two, only Torres received the NYC Bar association's 'approved' rating. Torres is also endorsed by the Daily News. Grant received 'not approved.' Civil Court judges serve 10-year terms and may be assigned to either Criminal Court, Family Court, or Civil Court.

Can you pick 19 of each in this AD52 list?

Another set of people you will likely encounter is something called Delegates to the Judicial Convention, and their Alternates, again a long list of people you have likely never heard of and will not be able to find anything about unless you are deeply involved in local party political clubs. Like in the screenshot above - in AD 52 you need to pick 19 of each. Who are they? Only Ms. Rezzy has been in the news recently related to the Brooklyn Democrats. But each group has fewer than 19 listed.

The Judicial Convention takes place soon after the primaries and the delegates select the party's nominees for judges for the Supreme Court of New York, who then go straight on the general election ballot in November to be rubber-stamped by the electorate that usually has no choice in the matter. Not how I would pick judges, but that's how it works. (This PDF list those running in all districts in June 2022 Primaries including the delegates and alternates by Assembly District.)

(l-r) Top: Jumaane Williams, Kathy Hochul, Tom Suozzi; Bottom: Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson, Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani via Gotham Gazette

Statewide we have the candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be on the November ballots as the Democratic nominee and Joe Pinion as the Republican nominee to represent us in the US Senate.

These races have been well covered by the citywide outlets and you probably have your favorites already, even if the choices may seem far from perfect. Among the Democratic Lt Governor candidates, the one that stands out is Ana Maria Archila for her wish to make the office actually do something for the people. However, she was just endorsed by AOC and that may be a dealbreaker for some. But - if Gov. Hochul wins (she polls with a significant lead over both democratic and republican opponents), it may be good to have Archila keeping an eye on things. Then again, the way the office has been going in recent years, Archilla could end up being Governor. And then there is also Hochul's pick, former upstate Congressman Antonio Delgado who was just sworn in as Lt. Governor and has the full backing of the current establishment, including money to run campaign ads. Oh, the choices.

On the Republican side, Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani are in the lead, according to the same poll. If you'd like to understand where each candidate stands, Gotham Gazette/NY Daily News has a tool to compare them all on the issues.

Bay Ridge - Radio Free Bay Ridge put together a quick primer on who's running to rep Bay Ridge.