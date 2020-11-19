Thursday Crime Blotter: Missing Persons, Assaults, Burglaries, Robberies & Homicide

CROWN HEIGHTS – Police are asking for help finding 66-year-old Anthony Monderson, who was reported missing on November 17, but was last seen on Friday, November 6.

Monderson was last leaving his residence at approximately 10:00 on Friday, November 6 in Crown Heights.

Cops say Monderson is a Black man, 5’6 tall, 160 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a red sweater and tan pants.

As of today, Monderson is still missing.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – Cops are looking for two individuals in connection with an assault that occurred this week.

On Tuesday, November 17 at 2:28 p.m., an unidentified man and woman approached a 29-year-old man in front of 1456 Fulton Street. The unidentified man produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting the 29-year-old man in his leg, according to the NYPD. The man was transported by private means to Interfaith Medical Center in stable condition.

The unidentified man then shot a 70-year-old woman who was aboard a B25 bus that was in front of 1413 Fulton Street. The woman was struck on the right side of her head. The woman was transported by EMS to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Cops say the unidentified man was wearing a red, gray and black jacket. The unidentified woman was wearing all black clothing. A photo is included above.

PROSPECT PARK – Cops are looking to identify a man in connection to an assault that occurred last weekend.

On Saturday, November 14, at around 6:20 a.m., inside of the Prospect Park subway station, on the “M” line, an on-duty 38-year-old woman MTA train conductor was working aboard a southbound “M” train when an unknown man approached her and puncher her in the face. According to the NYPD, it was an unprovoked attack that occurred while the train was boarding passengers in the station. The woman suffered pain and bruising to the face. The unknown man exited the station on foot. EMS responded but the woman refused medical attention at the scene.

The unknown man is described by the cops as a man between 20-30 years of age. A photo is included above.

BOROUGH PARK – Cops are looking for an unidentified man in connection to a burglary that occurred last weekend.

On Friday, November 13 at 11:53 p.m., an unidentified man gained entry through the front door to the HASC Center. Once inside, the unidentified man removed two iPads, an iPad charger and a safe that contained $600, according to the NYPD. The man then fled the scene.

Cops did not provide a description of the unidentified man. A surveillance video is included above.

BOERUM HILL – Cops are looking for two unknown individuals involved in an assault that occurred last weekend.

On Friday, November 13, at approximately 12:18 p.m., inside of the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station, a 60-year-old woman told two individuals, a man and a woman, to wear a mask if they were going to ride the elevator with her. The two unknown individuals refused and struck the victim repeatedly in the face and body when she tried to prevent them from getting on the elevator with her, according to the NYPD. The two unknown individuals fled the scene in an unknown direction. The woman suffered bruising to her face and pain to her legs. She was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The cops describe the men as Hispanic, 16-20 years old. One was wearing a black knit cap, a black coat, gray pants and he had on a light colored backpack. The other was wearing a black and white sweater, colored pants and she carried a black backpack.

A surveillance video is included above.

BAY RIDGE – Police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Ramsey Ali, who has been missing since Friday, November 13.

Ali was last seen leaving 73 Street in Bay Ridge at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Cops say Ali is Hispanic, 5’6 tall, 140 pounds, brown eyes, and black curly hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, black mismatched sandals and he carried a black book bag.

As of today, Ali is still missing.

MIDWOOD & BENSONHURST – Police are asking for help finding 11-year-old Amaya Arguelles and 14-year-old Kevin Figueros, who are believed to be together. They have been missing since Thursday, November 12.

Arguelles was last seen at 9:00 p.m. inside her residence in Midwood on November 12. Cops say she is Hispanic, 5’1 tall, 130 pounds, stocky build, brown eyes, light complexion, and dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a red hooded sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

Figueros was last seen at 8:50 a.m. inside his residence in Bensonhurst on November 12. Cops say he is Hispanic, 5’0 tall, 105 pounds, light complexion, brown eyes, with medium length black hair. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

As of today, Arguelles and Figueros are still missing.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – Cops are looking to identify a man in connection to a burglary that occurred last week.

On Wednesday, November 11 at around 7:05 a.m., at a residence in the vicinity of Monroe Street and Nostrand Avenue, the unknown man gained entry into the building by forcing open the door. Once inside the building, the unknown man removed multiple packages and fled the scene westbound on Monroe Street, according to the NYPD.

Cops describe the individual as a Black man, with a mustache and was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater and light colored pants. A photo is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Cops are looking to identify two unknown individuals in regard to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred earlier this month.

On Sunday, November 8 at around 7:30 a.m., in front of 83 Miller Avenue, police responded to a 911 call for a firearm discharged, according to NYPD. No injuries were reported, but a subsequent investigation determined that two unknown individuals were observed on surveillance video displaying black firearms and discharged several gunshots at an unidentified person. No injuries were reported. The two unidentified men fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle parked nearby.

Cops describe the two individuals as men, 20-30 years of age.

EAST FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for help making an arrest in regards to a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

On Saturday, November 7, at approximately 3:10 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a dispute in front of 1622 Nostrand Avenue. 62-year-old Lenford Johnson lying on the ground with trauma to his head. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings Country, where he was pronounced dead on November 10.

As of today, no arrests have been made and it is an ongoing investigation.

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH – Cops are looking to identify an individual in regard to a robbery that happened in October.

On Saturday, October 31, at around 1:27 p.m., inside of a residential building in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue and Church Avenue, the unknown individual approached the 35-year-old man, showed a handgun and demanded the man’s chains. According to the NYPD, the individual ripped two chains off the man’s neck and fled the building on foot southbound on Ocean Avenue.

The cops say the unknown man wore a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a gray shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers. A photo is included above.

MANHATTAN – Cops are looking to identify multiple unknown men in connection to an assault that occurred last month.

On Saturday, October 31, at around 9:30 p.m., in front of 16 Stone Street, a 38-year-old man was approached by a group of unidentified men who punched and kicked him about the head and body. The man suffered a large laceration to his face and was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Cops did not provide a description of the unknown men. A surveillance video is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Cops are looking to identify an unknown man in connection to a burglary that occurred last month.

On Wednesday, October 28, at approximately 4:01 a.m., at a residential building in the vicinity of Fulton Street and East New York Avenue, the unknown man gained entry into the maintenance room by forcing the door open. Once inside, the unknown man removed a 30-year-old man’s leaf blower and a sanitizing spray gun, according to the NYPD. The unknown man fled the scene on foot eastbound on Fulton Street.

Cops describe the unknown individual as a Black man, who wore a black baseball cap, a black vest, a blue sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. A photo is included above.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – Cops are looking for two unknown individuals in connection to an assault that happened in September.

On Sunday, September 20, at around 7:00 p.m., inside of the Jay Street Borough Hall subway station, on the “A” line, a 27-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with an unknown man and woman aboard a southbound A train, which escalated into a physical confrontation. The unknown man took out a knife and began to stab the 27-year-old man numerous times about the head and torso causing pain and bleeding, according to the NYPD. The two unknown individuals exited the train at the station when the train doors opened and fled towards Schermerhorn Street. EMS responded and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist hospital in stable condition.

The cops describe the two unknown individuals as a man and a woman, 20-30 years of age. Photos included above.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking to identify an unknown man in regard to a forcible touching incident that occurred early in September.

On Friday, September 11, at 12:30 p.m., an unknown man approached a 38-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her buttocks, according to the NYPD.

Cops did not describe the unknown man. A surveillance video is included above.

