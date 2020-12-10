Thursday Crime Blotter: Missing Kids, Assaults, Burglaries, Robberies & More

BROWNSVILLE – Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Malik Daleiy, who was reported missing on December 8 but was last seen on Friday, December 4.

Daleiy was last seen inside his residence at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, in Brownsville.

Cops say Daleiy is man, 5’8 tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a slim build. It is not clear what he was last seen in.

As of today, Daleiy is still missing.

BOROUGH PARK – Cops are looking for two individuals in connection with a robbery that occurred this week.

On Saturday, December 5 at 5:50 a.m., on 57th Street in Boro Park, two unknown men exited a dark-colored Jeep and approached a 41-year-old man walking eastbound on 57th street. The first unknown man threatened the 41-year-old with a black firearm. According to the NYPD, both unknown men proceeded to remove two Apple iPhones and $200 from him. The two unknown men fled in a dark-colored Jeep, westbound on 57th street. No injuries were reported.

The cops describe the attackers as men, approximately 20-25 years of age, 5’10 tall, 130 pounds. One was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray sneakers, the other was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and white sneakers.

A surveillance video is included above.

WEEKSVILLE – Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Tanisha Mays, who has been missing since Thursday, December 3.

Mays was last seen inside her residence on Eastern Parkway in Weeksville on December 3 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Cops describe Mays as a woman, 5’4 tall, 200 pounds, and it is not known what she was last seen in.

As of today, Mays is still missing.

PROSPECT PARK – Cops are looking to identify a woman in connection to an assault that happened last week.

On Wednesday, December 2, at approximately 12:04 a.m., inside the Franklin Avenue Subway Station onboard a northbound 4 train a uniformed officer was attempting to stop a physical dispute, when he was kicked in the back by an unknown woman, according to the NYPD. The officer sustained bruising, swelling, and pain to his back but refused medical attention.

The cops describe the woman as an adult between 25-30 years of age, 5’2 tall, 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black jacket, and a black hat. A photo is included above.

CROWN HEIGHTS – Police are asking for help finding 22-year-old Brandon Pryor, who has been missing since Wednesday, December 3.

Pryor was last seen at 1238 St. Marks Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Pryor lives in Walkhill, New York.

Cops say Pryor is a man, 5’11 tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

As of today, Pryor is still missing.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – Cops are looking to identify two men in connection to a burglary that occurred last week.

On Tuesday, December 1, it was reported to police that a 52-year-old woman discovered her packages had not arrived. After a subsequent investigation, it was determined that on Friday, November 27, at approximately 4:30 a.m., two unknown men entered the residential building on East 29th Street and removed several packages from the lobby, according to the NYPD. The two unknown men fled with boxes on foot in an unknown direction. The total estimated value of the property removed was $300.

Cops describe the two unknown men between 25-35 years of age. Photos are included above.

PARK SLOPE – Cops are looking to identify an unknown woman in connection to a grand larceny incident that occurred late last month.

On Sunday, November 29, at approximately 2:55 p.m., inside New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, a 36-year-old woman left her purse unattended on a chair in the emergency room as she was tending to a family member suffering from a medical emergency.

When she returned, her purse containing a wallet, approximately $1,600, bank cards, and other personal items was taken, according to the NYPD. The unknown woman was seen on video fleeing the hospital in an unknown direction.

Cops do not give a description of the unknown woman. A surveillance video is included above.

SUNSET PARK – Police are asking for help finding 48-year-old Glenda Cason, who has been missing since Sunday, November 29.

Cason was last seen at her residence in Sunset Park on Sunday, November 29, at around 6:00 p.m.

Cops say Cason is a woman, 5’7 tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

As of today, Cason is still missing.

GRAVESEND – Cops are looking to identify an individual in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred late last month.

On Wednesday, November 25, at approximately 6:56 p.m. in front of 3-04 27 Avenue, the unknown individual discharged several rounds from a firearm and then fled inside of a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra eastbound on 27 Avenue, according to the NYPD. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Cops describe the individual as a Black man who wore gray clothing. A photo of the car is included above.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – Cops are looking to identify an individual in connection to a residential burglary that occurred late last month.

On Tuesday, November 24, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an unknown woman entered an unlocked apartment in the vicinity of Avenue X and East 28th Street belonging to a 78-year-old woman. Once inside, the unknown woman removed around $450 and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Cops described the unknown woman as in her 20’s, with a slim build, and said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with white lettering on the front, multi-colored tight pants, multi-colored sandals, multi-colored maks, and seen holding a plastic bag. A photo is included above.

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH – Cops are looking to identify a man in connection to an assault that occurred in November.

On Sunday, November 22, at around 3:17 p.m., a 51-year-old man was inside a deli located at 533 Ocean Avenue, when the unknown man approached him and struck him in the face with a glass bottle. The unknown man fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. The 51-year-old man sustained contusions to his head and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

Cops did not describe the unknown man. A photo is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Cops are looking to identify a man in connection to a grand larceny incident that occurred in November.

On Monday, November 16, at approximately 3:10 p.m., in the vicinity of Pine Street and Pitkin Avenue, an unknown man approached a 15-year-old boy, reached into the front pocket of his sweatshirt, and removed $4.75 in cash, according to the NYPD. The unknown man fled the scene on foot and was last seen walking southbound on Euclid Avenue.

Cops described the individual as a man, 50 to 65 years old, and said he was last seen wearing a red du-rag, a black coat, a light-colored hooded sweater, beige pants, and black sneakers.

PROSPECT PARK SLOPE – Cops are looking to identify an unknown individual in connection to a robbery that occurred in early November.

On Friday, November 6, at approximately 12:50 a.m., inside of a Texas Chicken located at 521 Ocean Avenue, an unknown man approached a 48-year-old male cashier, displayed a baseball bat, and demanded food, according to the NYPD.

The unknown man proceeded to swing the bat breaking a glass countertop near the cashier and then fled on foot with a box of chicken parts. No injuries were reported.

Cops did not describe the unknown man. A photo is included above.

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking to identify five men in connection to a gunpoint robbery that occurred last month.

On Sunday, November 1, at approximately 4:57 a.m., a 24-year-old man was inside Chupetas Night/Bar Club when five unknown men entered, showing firearms. The five men then approached the 24-year-old and demanded his property, according to the NYPD. The 24-year-old man complied, and the five men fled on foot in an unknown direction with 4 cellphones, a yellow metal necklace, and around $700. No injuries were reported.

Cops describe the first man with a medium build and last seen wearing all black with a hooded sweater, light-colored face mask and seen carrying a red and black book bag.

Cops describe the second man with a slim build and last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, black pants, a white monster Halloween masl, and seen holding a black firearm on the right hand.

Cops describe the third man with a medium build and last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweater, white t-shirt underneath, black jeans, a white dinosaur look Halloween mask, and seen holding a red and black book bag.

Cops describe the fourth man with a medium build and last seen wearing a large black hoodie jacket, red sweatpants, black winter hat, and a black face mask under the chin.

Cops describe the fifth man with a medium build and last seen wearing all black with a hooded sweater, yellow hat, black face mask, and seen holding a black firearm on the right hand.

Photos are included above.

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking to identify an unknown man in connection to a burglary that occurred in October.

On Saturday, October 24, at around 7:17 p.m., at a residential building in the vicinity of Manhattan Avenue and Montrose Avenue, the unknown man was let in by an occupant of the building after ringing multiple doorbells. Once inside, the unknown man removed a package that belonged to the 25-ear-old woman, according to the NYPD. The package contained clothing worth approximately $445.

Cops describe the unknown man as bald with a beard and mustache who wore a multi-colored hooded coat. A photo is included above.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.