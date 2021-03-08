Three Suspicious Deaths Over The Weekend

Cypress Hills

One woman has died due to shots fired in front of 3443 Atlantic Ave in Cypress Hills (75 pct) on Sunday, March 7.

When cops arrived at the scene of the shooting at 6:17 am, they found 28-year-old Stephanie Munoz, of Gates Ave in Bushwick, lying down with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. They also found a second victim, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. When EMS arrived, they transported Munoz to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The 26-year-old was transported “by private means,” cops say, to Wyckoff hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

East Flatbush

On Saturday, March 6, at 10:40 am, cops responded to a 911 call outside of 114 E 53 st in East Flatbush (67 pct). When cops arrived, they found 30-year-old Emilary Millien, of PA, unconscious and unresponsive in an alleyway adjacent to the building. When EMS arrived, they pronounced Millien deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Millien’s death.

New Lots

On Friday, March 5, at 2:23 pm, cops responded to a 911 call within the vicinity of New Lots Ave and Van Sinderen Ave in New Lots (75 pct).

Cops say they found 61-year-old Estelle Davis, of Schenck Ave in East New York, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body. After EMS arrived at the scene, they brought Davis to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Davis’s death.