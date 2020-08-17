Three Fatal Shootings In Three Days

There have been three murders in the last three days in Brooklyn – two at Parkside, and one in East Flatbush.

On Friday, August 14 at around 4 p.m., 28-year-old Deshawn Reid was shot right outside his home on Ocean Avenue near Crooke Avenue. He was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso and died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County.

“He was a good, hardworking man. He takes care of his two sisters who are blind. He was a sweetheart,” a friend of Reid’s told the Daily News. “He was about compassion.”

70th Precinct this year had recorded 2 murders as of last week, same as last year, however, shootings are up significantly. In 2019, from January to now, there were six shooting incidents, and seven shooting victims in the precinct. This year, there have been 15 shooting incidents, with 21 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 9.

On Saturday, August 15 at around 6:34 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso on the corner of East 39th Street and Avenue D in East Flatbush. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead.

Cops told the Daily News, the man, identified as Jamel Copeland, was attacked by someone with whom he was romantically involved.

As of last week, there have been eight murders in the 67th Precinct this year, which encompasses East Flatbush and Remsen Village. Last year, there were just three. In 2019, from January to now, there were 16 shooting incidents, with 17 shooting victims. This year, there have been 29 shooting incidents, with 41 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 9.

On Sunday, August 16 at around 2:03 a.m., a 47-year-old man was shot near Parkside and Ocean Avenues, two blocks from the Friday afternoon’s murder location. Cops found him lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

The man, identified as Paul Pinkney, was paying his respects to his neighbor Deshawn Reid when he was fatally shot and killed, the Daily News reported. He had gone to light a candle in Reid’s name, who was killed just a few blocks away two days before.

As of last week, there have been four murders in the 71 Precinct, which encompasses Crown Heights, Wingate, and Prospect Lefferts Garden. Last year, there were just two. In 2019, from January to now, there were eight shooting incidents, with 11 shooting victims. This year, there have been 17 shooting incidents, with 24 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 9.

As of today, there have been no arrests made for any of the incidents. The investigations are also ongoing.