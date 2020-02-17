Three Brooklynites Go Missing Around Valentine’s Day

Three people went missing in Brooklyn over the holiday weekend. Cops are asking anyone who has seen these people to come forward with any information that may help bring them home.

BROWNSVILLE — A 13-year-old girl went missing on Valentine’s Day last week. Unique Beyah of Amboy Street in Brownsville was last seen Friday, February 14, 2020, at around 7:30 a.m. as she was leaving her home. Cops have described her as a black girl approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green hooded coat, a maroon shirt, black skirt, maroon sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers with gold trim.

BROWNSVILLE — On Friday, it was reported to the police that 56-year-old Hilda Lugo was missing from her home in Brownsville. Lugo was last seen Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. inside of her residence at Saratoga Avenue. Police described Lugo as a Hispanic woman, approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black Northface jacket, brown shoes, a black and white hat, and a red and white dress with purple pants.

FLATBUSH/PROSPECT PARK SOUTH — A 65-year-old man went missing from his home in Brooklyn on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Police say that Herbert Erskine was last seen on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m. leaving his home at Saint Pauls Place. He is described as being approximately 5’5″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.