The Kings Theater Welcomes Romeo & Juliet, A Ballet By National Ballet Theatre of Odessa

The Kings Theatre will once again welcome the National Ballet Theater of Odessa on its USA tour for a memorable production of the famous love story of Romeo & Juliet.

Coming to Kings Theater for one night only, on February 9, the beloved Brooklyn venue will be adorned with the world-class performance artists of the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa on its stage.

The classic William Shakespeare story of lovers from feuding families, Romeo and Juliet, is set to a full-length ballet performance in two acts. Juliet is played by prima-ballerina Olena Dobrianska and Romeo is played by principal dancer Sergii Dotsenko.

The symphonic music — an experience of its own in this production — was composed by Sergei Prokofiev, the choreography is by Mikhail Lavrovsky, a former principal dancer of Russia’s Bolshoi Theater. The production is by Garry Sevoyan.

Alongside the breathtaking movement accompanied by the symphonic experience, the costume design creates an unbelievable atmosphere sending you off into the late 1500s of Shakespear’s time.

The production boasts some of Eastern Europe’s most talented dancers as The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa has been recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet, continuing to preserve and celebrate the art form.

With 55 of the most talented Ukrainian ballet stars, the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa is part of the production corps in the city’s prestigious Opera and Ballet Theatre. The gorgeous neo-baroque-style building is the oldest theater in Odessa, and some of the greatest divas of classical ballet have graced its stage, from Anna Pavlova to Galina Ulanova to Maya Plisetskaya.

Purchase tickets for the February 9 performance of “Romeo & Juliet” at the Kings Theatre box office or online here. Door at 2 p.m., showtime at 3 p.m.

