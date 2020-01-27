Elderly Woman Gets Teeth Knocked out During Robbery in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Two elderly people were attacked and robbed in Sunset Park in mid-December, cops said.

On Wednesday, December 18 around 1.50 p.m. inside of a multi-unit residential building in the vicinity of 4th Avenue and 58th Street, two men gained entry to an apartment by forcing a bedroom window, cops said. The police could not confirm on which floor the apartment was.

Once inside, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and both of the men demanded property from the victims, a 69-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man who were in the apartment. Cops could not confirm the relationship of the two victims.

A physical confrontation ensued between the suspects and the woman, resulting in her losing two teeth. The man was not harmed. The suspects fled with $2,000 in cash and an iPhone.

The woman was transported to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, where she was treated and released. No shots were fired during this incident.

During the investigation, one of the suspects was arrested, a 32 year-old man, Jamie Roman, from Sunset Park, on January 16. He was charged with robbery, assault, burglary, criminal trespass, and harassment.

DCPI did not explain why it took so long for this information to be released.

Photos and video of the second, unidentified suspect are below.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.