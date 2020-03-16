Spring Creek Towers Forgives Rent For Those Sick With Coronavirus For Two Weeks

Spring Creek Towers (the old Starrett City) in East New York is home to 15,000 residents across its 6,000 units. This weekend its owners, a company owned by Rockpoint Group and Brooksville Company, issued a letter to residents saying they will be offering a 14-day rent waiver for anyone who is unable to pay rent due to a diagnosed case of COVID-19 or due to a government-required quarantine.

“We understand that people’s livelihoods are interrupted when they are unable to work and we do not want to add to the stress of this crisis,” Andrew MacArthur, President of Brooksville Company, wrote in the letter to residents. “The intent of this one-time waiver is to ease the concerns of community members who may be facing the impossible choice between paying rent or seeking appropriate medical care when needed. Your health and safety are paramount to us. We urge you to seek medical care as needed and take all necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Brooksville Company LLC and Rockpoint Group LLC acquired Spring Creek Towers – the nation’s largest subsidized affordable housing complex – from its previous owner, Starrett City Associates on May 8, 2018.