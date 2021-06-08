Applications Open For Spark Prize For Brooklyn Nonprofits

The Spark Prize application is now open through Friday, June 25th. Brooklyn Community Foundation (BCF) will be distributing $600,000 to support the work of Brooklyn nonprofits.

The Spark Prize application is now open through Friday, June 25th. Brooklyn Community Foundation (BCF) will be distributing $600,000 to support the work of Brooklyn nonprofits. The organizations need to be able to show strong commitment to advancing racial justice in Brooklyn as well as 'have a dynamic vision for the future of their organization,' and organizations that are not current Brooklyn Community Foundation grantees are especially encouraged to apply.

Finalists and winners will be selected by the Spark Prize Committee, whose membership will be announced in June. Finalists will be notified in October 2021, and winners will be announced in early January 2022.

Five winners will receive $100,000 in general operating support, and 20 finalists will receive a $5,000 match as part of BCF's 2021 #BrooklynGives on Giving Tuesday campaign.

Visit SparkPrize.org for more information.