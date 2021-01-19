Snow Advisory

A citywide snow warning has been issued for this Wednesday, January 20th.

The New York City Department of Sanitation’s Winter Operations Advisory will begin at 12:01 am.

Snow is expected to begin in the early morning and persist through tomorrow afternoon.

It is unclear how many inches of snow the city will get, but according to The Weather Channel, daytime temperatures will be in the high 30’s to low 40’s, and snow will probably not stick.

The Department of Sanitation says that while roads are not likely to see snow accumulation, salt spreaders are ready and will be deployed if needed.

While restaurants with outdoor seating have permission to continue serving customers, restaurant owners must be aware that salt may get onto sidewalks where diners sit.

For more information about winter weather conditions and how the city is responding, you can visit the NYC severe weather website here or call 311 at any time.

New Yorkers may also download the application Notify NYC for alerts about weather conditions and emergencies. You can sign up for the app here or by calling 311 for assistance.