Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – Cops are looking for someone who shot and killed one man and injured another inside an apartment over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 30 at around 3:15 a.m., cops found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. According to the NYPD, both men were found in an apartment on Monument Walk near Navy Street. They had been shot in the lobby though, cops said. The unidentified man was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead. The 36-year-old was taken to Brooklyn Hospital and is in stable condition.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.