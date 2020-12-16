Shooting In Cypress Hills Leaves One Dead

CYPRESS HILLS – A 39-year-old man was fatally shot last night. The suspect is on the loose.

On Tuesday, December 15, at around 11:27 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot on Cleveland Street between Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, NYPD said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Murders in the 75th Precinct, which encompasses East NY and Cypress Hills, have almost tripled compared to last year. In 2019, there were 10 murders, according to NYPD data. This year so far, there have been 26. The number of shooting incidents has doubled going from 50 in 2019, to 101 in 2020. And the number of shooting victims has gone from 62 to 123 this year.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.