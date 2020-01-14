Dog Was Shot and Killed by Off-Duty Secret Service Agent in Windsor Terrace

The agent, whose name has not been released, was on the corner of E. 8th Street and Caton Place in Windsor Terrace around 9:45 p.m. when he came across a couple, police said, walking with a dog. The NY Daily News reported it was a female Belgian Shepherd.

The agent was startled when the dog started barking, and pulled out his gun and shot the animal. The dog died from its wounds at the scene.

Cops said the U.S. secret service is investigating the incident.