Rite Aid Shutters Two Stores In Brooklyn

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid closed two stores in Brooklyn this September.

Rite Aid's store at 892-908 Flatbush Avenue quietly closed its doors on September 11, having served the community since at least 2011. In a typical fashion, the only notice was a sheet on the doors informing customers they could now pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens at 724 Flatbush Avenue at Parkside – a good 10-minute walk when the CVS at Target is just across the street.

Yet, Flatbush isn't the only Brooklyn neighborhood affected by Rite Aid's recent decisions. The location at 185 Kings Highway in Gravesend closed on September 21, leaving just 23 Rite Aid stores operational in Brooklyn.

"Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities, and overall business. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance," a spokesperson for the company informed. "We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible."