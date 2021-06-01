Ribbon Cut To Celebrate Bensonhurst Park Playground's Renovation

Bensonhurst Park Playground after renovation. June 1, 2021. NYC Parks / Malcolm Pinckney

The Bensonhurst Park Playground has been completely redone, and community has been able to enjoy the park’s new play equipment, swings, water play elements, and sitting areas at the north end of the park since January. Today officials cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the $7.86 million project.

From left: Community Board 11 District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia, NYC Parks Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Martin Maher , NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP, City Council Member Justin Brannan. NYC Parks / Malcolm Pinckney

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP, today joined City Council Member Justin Brannan, Community Board 11 District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia, and community members to officially cut the ribbon on the reconstruction project of Bensonhurst Park Playground.

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on the revamped playground here at Bensonhurst Park,” said Commissioner Silver. “As Commissioner I’ve prioritized working to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to quality parks, and it’s outstanding to see these underused spaces transformed into community assets.”

Bensonhurst Park Playground after renovation. June 1, 2021. NYC Parks / Malcolm Pinckney

NYC Parks Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Martin Maher thanked community members for their advocacy of the project, and elected officials for the funds – it is indeed looking much better than back in 2015, when we reported it “rife with hazards. Benches were collapsed and broken, the sidewalk was full of tree stumps, potholes, and loose bricks, and caution tape was everywhere. The restroom area was still bombed out and shuttered.” It was also among city parks with the highest incidence of playground injury lawsuits, according to a 2015 Comptroller report.

Fast forward 5 years, and some serious cash and the playground is spick and span.